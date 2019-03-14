Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Dealing with ankle injury
Jackson turned his right ankle late in Wednesday's loss to the Heat, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Jackson limped to the sideline and collapsed near the Pistons' bench after appearing to step on Zaza Pachulia's foot, and while he said after the game that he's now concerned about the ankle, the point guard should still be considered questionable for Friday's matchup with the Lakers.
