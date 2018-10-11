Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Dealing with groin injury
Jackson was removed from Wednesday's preseason game against the Wizards with groin tightness, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
The severity of the issue is unclear at this point, though head coach Dwane Casey said he was "concerned" about the injury following the team's 102-97 loss. More should be known as Jackson is further evaluated in the coming days. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's preseason finale against the Cavaliers. Prior to exiting Wednesday's contest, Jackson compiled 10 points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists and one rebound in 20 minutes.
