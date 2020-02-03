Play

Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Deemed questionable Monday

Jackson is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies due to a back injury.

Jackson could miss Monday's game as he continues to recover from the stress reaction in his back that's cost him the majority of the season. Fortunately, since there's no information about a re-aggravation of the issue, Jackson's likely simply dealing with soreness. Look for an official update on his status to come ahead of tipoff.

