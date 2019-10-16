Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Deemed questionable Wednesday
Jackson is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Hornets due to lower back tightness, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Jackson's lower back tightness doesn't appear to be too severe, but it's more than likely that the Pistons will keep their starting point guard on the sidelines in their final preseason contest Wednesday. If so, Langston Galloway could see increased minutes in Jackson's absence.
More News
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Struggles in preseason opener•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Scores 26 in loss•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Hands out eight dimes in loss•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Improved effort in loss Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Makes little impact in loss•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Drops 21 in win•
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...