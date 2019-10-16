Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Deemed questionable Wednesday

Jackson is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Hornets due to lower back tightness, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Jackson's lower back tightness doesn't appear to be too severe, but it's more than likely that the Pistons will keep their starting point guard on the sidelines in their final preseason contest Wednesday. If so, Langston Galloway could see increased minutes in Jackson's absence.

