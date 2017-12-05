Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Delivers season-high 27 in Monday's loss
Jackson scored 27 points (12-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT) while adding four rebounds, three assists and a steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 96-93 loss to the Spurs.
It's the fourth time in the last five games Jackson has hit for 20 points or more, with Monday's effort resulting in a season high in scoring. He's averaging 21.4 points, 4.6 assists, 1.6 boards and 1.6 three-pointers over that stretch, but he'll need to stay hot a while longer yet if he's going to match or exceed the career-best 18.8 PPG he put up in 2015-16.
