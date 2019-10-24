Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Dishes out five assists against Indiana
Jackson scored five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3PT) and dished out five assists during the Pistons' 119-110 win over the Pacers on Wednesday.
Jackson entered this game dealing with a back issue, so his lack of involvement on offense and inferior playing time compared to Derrick Rose (Jackson played 20 minutes against Rose's 27) shouldn't come as a major surprise. Expect Jackson to remain as the starting point guard when Detroit hosts Atlanta on Thursday.
