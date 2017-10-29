Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Dishes out seven assists in win

Jackson posted 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 #Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes in Saturday's 95-87 win over the Clippers.

Jackson came into the game sporting career highs in points, assists and steals, and although it's a small sample size it's a good sign that Jackson is feeling 100 percent after an injury-plagued 2016 campaign. He has a firm hold on the point guard position although the acquisition of Avery Bradley as his teammate in the backcourt might have a slight effect on his production. Jackson and the Pistons will play another game Sunday, and although it is a high-visibility weekend game, be on the lookout for resting players.