Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Doesn't appear close to returning
Jackson is still dealing with lower-back tightness and taking part in basketball activities makes the issue worse, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Jackson has been able to participate in some activity, but according to Beard, at a certain point, the issue begins to impact how he's moving on the court. It's unclear at this point when he might be cleared to return, but it seems unlikely that he'll play Saturday against Brooklyn.
