Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Doubtful Monday

Jackson (back) is considered doubtful for Monday's game against the Pacers, Matt Schoch of Locked On Pistons reports.

Jackson was initially considered probable, but the latest injury report now foreshadows a second straight absence for the veteran guard. Tim Frazier started in Jackson's place Saturday night, but it was Derrick Rose who stepped up with 31 points off the bench.

