Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Doubtful Wednesday

Jackson (back) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Jackson continues to deal with back soreness, and he appears in line to miss another contest. He's been sidelined since suffering the injury Thursday against the Hawks. Tim Frazier has started at point guard in Jackson's place.

More News
Our Latest Stories