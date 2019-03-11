Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Drains five treys in rout
Jackson scored 21 points (7-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding six assists and a steal in 25 minutes during Sunday's 131-108 win over the Bulls.
The guard dropped exactly 21 points in both halves of the home-and-home set against Chicago, although he was more effective from beyond the arc in this one. Jackson's having a career-best season as a three-point shooter, both in terms of efficiency and volume, and with Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond forcing defenses to collapse into the paint, the 29-year-old should continue to see plenty of open looks from the outside.
