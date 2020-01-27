Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Draws another start
Jackson is starting Monday's game against Cleveland, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Jackson was held out of Saturday's matchup with the Nets as a precaution, and he's set to make another start Monday with both Derrick Rose (knee) and Tony Snell (illness) out of commission. Jackson could see around 25-to-30 minutes as the Pistons continue to ease him back into action.
