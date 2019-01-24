Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Drops 17 points in victory
Jackson ended with 17 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, and three assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 98-94 victory over the Pelicans.
Jackson had his best offensive game in over two weeks Wednesday, finishing with 17 points including four triples. Despite what has been a relatively positive season for Jackson, he is still just the 158th ranked player in standard formats due in large part to his poor shooting and lack of defensive numbers.
