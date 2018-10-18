Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Drops 19 in win over Nets

Jackson scored 19 points (7-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding four assists, two rebounds and a steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 103-100 win over the Nets.

The Pistons' frontcourt of Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin were the dominant factor in the game, but Jackson provided enough of an outside threat to maintain some balance in the offense. The 28-year-old has only played 97 games total over the last two seasons, but if he can stay healthy he has the opportunity to post solid numbers against defenses that should frequently feel compelled to collapse on Detroit's big men.