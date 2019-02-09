Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Drops 20 points on New York
Jackson compiled 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt), two rebounds and six assists in 27 minutes Friday against the Knicks.
Jackson has gotten off to a hot start in February, as he's scored 14 or more points and has totaled four or more assists in the last four matchups. He's averaging 20.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists over that brief stretch. The 6-3 point guard should continue to see plenty of opportunities to inflict damage on his opponents moving forward, considering he's logged 30-plus minutes in six of his last eight games.
