Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Drops 21 in win
Jackson finished 21 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven assists and four rebounds across 25 minutes in the Pistons' win over the Knicks on Wednesday.
Jackson had a productive performance on Wednesday, racking up 21 points and some respectable assist and rebound totals. Jackson has been a decent third option on offense behind Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin, and he will need to have games like Wednesday's in the playoffs if the Pistons hope to have any success.
