Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Efficient night against Cavs
Jackson scored 24 points (9-11 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding two rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Saturday's 129-93 rout of the Cavaliers.
The Pistons had a 19-point lead after the first quarter and cruised from there, limiting Jackson's court time -- if not his wide open looks. The guard has now scored in double digits in 15 straight games, averaging 19.5 points, 5.1 assists, 3.0 three-pointers and 2.5 boards over that stretch.
