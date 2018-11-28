Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Efficient output in win

Jackson managed 21 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four assists, three rebounds and a steal across 26 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Knicks.

Jackson made 50 percent of his shots for just the third time this year as he has struggled mightily shooting the ball to begin the season. That said, Jackson's scoring is actually up by nearly a point a game from a year ago, and could creep up even higher once he manages to find his stroke. The veteran point guard is averaging 15.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.0 threes on the year while shooting 37.6 percent from the field, 30.1 percent from three and 84.7 percent from the line and may be a buy-low candidate as he continues to adjust to playing alongside Blake Griffin.