Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Excels in return

Jackson (back) scored 22 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and added four assists, three rebounds and two steals across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 127-106 win over Sacramento.

Despite playing in his first game since Oct. 24, Jackson didn't look rusty at all, falling just one point shy of a share of the team lead in points, despite playing on a minutes limit. While Jackson fared well here and should have his restrictions lifted within the next week or two, it'll be tough for him to push for considerable minutes while Derrick Rose remains in the picture. However, the non-contending Pistons are believed to be listening to trade offers on Rose, who's playing on an expiring deal and could have appeal to playoff-bound clubs looking to add more scoring to their bench.