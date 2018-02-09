Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Expected back in early March

Jackson (ankle) isn't expected to return to game action until early March, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Shortly after suffering a Grade 3 right ankle sprain in a Dec. 26 game against the Pacers, Jackson was given a projected recovery timetable of 6-to-8 weeks. Jackson has already passed the six-week mark, but the most recent update from the team suggests the point guard won't likely be cleared to resume running until the All-Star break. That likely puts Jackson in store for a lengthier absence than initially expected, giving his replacement in the starting five, Ish Smith, a longer window of fantasy relevance. Perhaps in response to Jackson's slow recovery, the Pistons made a move at the trade deadline to bolster their depth at point guard, acquiring veteran Jameer Nelson from the Bulls on Thursday.