Play

Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Expected back in early March

Jackson (ankle) isn't expected to return to game action until early March, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Shortly after suffering a Grade 3 right ankle sprain in a Dec. 26 game against the Pacers, Jackson was given a projected recovery timetable of 6-to-8 weeks. Jackson has already passed the six-week mark, but the most recent update from the team suggests the point guard won't likely be cleared to resume running until the All-Star break. That likely puts Jackson in store for a lengthier absence than initially expected, giving his replacement in the starting five, Ish Smith, a longer window of fantasy relevance. Perhaps in response to Jackson's slow recovery, the Pistons made a move at the trade deadline to bolster their depth at point guard, acquiring veteran Jameer Nelson from the Bulls on Thursday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories