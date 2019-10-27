Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Expected to play Monday

Jackson (back) is expected to be available for Monday's game against the Pacers, Vincent Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Jackson was a game-time decision for Saturday's loss to the Sixers but was ruled out, but it looks as though his absence will be limited to one game. The 28-year-old is averaged 5.0 points, 4.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 18.0 minutes while battling the back injury through the first two games of the season.

