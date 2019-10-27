Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Expected to play Monday
Jackson (back) is expected to be available for Monday's game against the Pacers, Vincent Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Jackson was a game-time decision for Saturday's loss to the Sixers but was ruled out, but it looks as though his absence will be limited to one game. The 28-year-old is averaged 5.0 points, 4.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 18.0 minutes while battling the back injury through the first two games of the season.
More News
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Out vs. Sixers•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Game-time call Saturday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Questionable to return Thursday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Good to go Thursday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Probable vs. Hawks•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Dishes out five assists against Indiana•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.