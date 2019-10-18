Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Fails to play
Jackson (back) didn't play in Wednesday's preseason game against Charlotte.
Jackson is reportedly battling a back issue, though the team likely held him out of the preseason finale as a precaution. He'll be considered a game-time call for the regular-season opener Thursday against Atlanta.
