Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Fires up season-high 25 in OT loss to Heat

Jackson scored 25 points (9-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding six assists, four rebounds and a steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 120-115 overtime loss to the Heat.

He tied Andre Drummond for the team lead in scoring on the night, while Jackson's 25 was his own best performance of the young season. The 28-year-old's numbers have been kind of all over the map so far -- he has three games each scoring in single digits, in the teens, and 20 or more -- but he's drained at least one three-pointer in every contest, and he remains the primary outside scoring threat on a team whose frontcourt has become the focus of the offense.