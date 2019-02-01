Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Flirts with double-double

Jackson collected 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and two steals over 35 minutes Thursday against Dallas.

Jackson has been impressive over his last four games, totaling 12 or more points while also dishing out 26 total assists over that span. Detroit's starting point guard is averaging 14.3 points, 4.2 assists and 1.8 rebounds over 49 contests this season and will continue to be an enticing fantasy play given his recent stretch of production across the board.