Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Flirts with double-double
Jackson collected 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and two steals over 35 minutes Thursday against Dallas.
Jackson has been impressive over his last four games, totaling 12 or more points while also dishing out 26 total assists over that span. Detroit's starting point guard is averaging 14.3 points, 4.2 assists and 1.8 rebounds over 49 contests this season and will continue to be an enticing fantasy play given his recent stretch of production across the board.
More News
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Best scoring outing of 2019•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: One dime shy of double-double•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Drops 17 points in victory•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Contributes 13 points Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Solid efforts during loss•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Productive in win over Grizz•
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...