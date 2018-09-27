Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Full participant at practice

Jackson (ankle) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Jackson took several months to work back from a Grade 3 ankle sprain, and while there have been conflicting reports regarding his recovery timetable, he appears to be progressing at an encouraging rate. The fact that he was able to go through 5-on-5 work Thursday suggests he no longer has any limitations, though at media day earlier in the week, Pistons' executive Ed Stefanski implied that Jackson could still miss some time during the preseason. At this point, if that is ultimately the case, any missed time would likely be for conditioning or rest reasons, rather than complications with Jackson's right ankle. Barring a setback, he appears well on track to be ready for opening night on Oct. 17.