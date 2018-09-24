Pistons' Reggie Jackson: 'Fully healed' from ankle injury

Pistons' executive Ed Stefanski said Jackson (ankle) is fully healed after undergoing a recent MRI, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports. "Reggie is fully healed," Stefanski said. "We did an MRI a couple weeks ago. It was perfect. Now, it's just basketball shape...hoping to get him ready to go opening night."

It was reported last week that Jackson was going to enter camp with a day-to-day designation after dealing with some setbacks with his ankle this summer. However, this latest report suggests the Pistons were just being overly cautious with his recovery. If he avoids further injury, it appears Jackson simply needs to get back into basketball shape to get on the floor, though it's still unclear if he'll participate in any preseason action. The regular-season opener is Oct. 17 against the Nets and Jackson is currently moving in the right direction to be available for that game.