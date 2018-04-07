Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Game-high 24 points
Jackson dropped 24 points (11-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and seven assists in the Pistons' 113-106 overtime win over Dallas on Friday.
Jackson's 24 points on 61.1 percent shooting Friday lead all Pistons' in-game scorers during the overtime win. Since returning to the lineup from his ankle injury on Mar. 20, the Boston College Eagle is averaging 15.2 points over nine games which is more than his season average to date. Jackson and the Pistons travel to Memphis on Sunday.
