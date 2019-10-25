Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Game-time call Saturday
Jackson (back) is questionable for Saturday's game against Philadelphia.
Jackson had to leave Thursday night's matchup due to low back tightness. The Pistons will likely assess how he feels during Saturday's shootaround before making a decision on his status.
