Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Gets hot in loss

Jackson poured in 24 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes in the Pistons' 117-112 loss to the Trail Blazers on Saturday.

Jackson checked in as the second-leading scorer on the night for the Pistons, extending what is now a four-game stretch of solid shooting. The veteran has drained 45.5 percent or better of his attempts in each contest during that span, and he's gone 7-for-15 from distance in his last pair of contests. Jackson has scored at least 20 points in three of the last five as well, upping his overall value in a crucial portion of the fantasy season.