Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Goes for 20 points

Jackson scored 20 points (8-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and three rebounds in 34 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 128-123 overtime win over the Nuggets.

Jackson took advantage of Derrick Rose's early exit due to a groin injury to log his highest playing time of the season. Jackson has missed most of the season due to injury, but he has played in six of Detroit's last seven games and is averaging 17.2 points and 4.2 assists per game in 26.2 minutes while coming mostly off the bench during that stretch. However, he should move to the starting lineup ahead of Monday's tilt at Memphis if Rose is unable to recover before tip-off.