Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Goes through full practice
Jackson went through a full practice Friday without issue, Rod Beard of the Detroit NEws reports.
The Pistons have been easing Jackson into action over the first few days of camp in an effort to avoid a flare-up of the left knee tendinitis that plagued him throughout last season. Coach Stan Van Gundy said Friday that Jackson came away with no pain or discomfort, though the coach is already on the record as saying that Jackson will face a minutes restriction to begin the regular season.
