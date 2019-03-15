Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Good to go Friday
Jackson (ankle) will play in Friday's game against the Lakers, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Jackson was nursing a right ankle injury that he suffered in Wednesday's loss to the Heat, but he doesn't appear to be hampered by it a couple days later. Expect the point guard to be a full go Friday.
