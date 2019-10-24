Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Good to go Thursday
Jackson (back) is starting at point guard Thursday against the Hawks, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
As expected, Jackson will be available for Thursday's game after entering the day with a probable tag. The point guard played 20 minutes in Wednesday's season opener against the Pacers, finishing with five points (2-3 FG) and five assists.
