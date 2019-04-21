Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Hands out eight dimes in loss
Jackson tallied 15 points (6-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt), eight assists, six rebounds, and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 119-103 loss to the Bucks.
Jackson came away with 15 points and eight assists Saturday as the Pistons once again fell to the Bucks in Game 3 of their playoff series. Jackson has put together two straight strong performances, although, the efficiency has not been spectacular. It would seem as though the Pistons are almost done for the season with only one loss standing between them and the end of their season.
