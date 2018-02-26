Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Hopes to practice within two weeks

Coach Stan Van Gundy said he's hopeful Jackson (ankle) can return to practice at some point prior to the team's West Coast road trip on Mar. 13, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Jackson was cleared for light running and shooting last week and continues to trend in the right direction for a return by the end of March. The current plan is to try and have Jackson practice at some point prior in the next two weeks, though that will likely depend on how his ankle feels following an increase in activity. Look for additional updates to become available once that trip approaches and his eventual return would mean less playing time for guys like Jameer Nelson, Ish Smith and Langston Galloway.