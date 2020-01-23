Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Huge in return
Jackson scored 22 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3PT, 2-3 FT) and added three rebounds, four assists and two steals in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 127-106 win over Sacramento.
Despite playing in his first game since Oct. 24, Jackson did not look rusty at all, falling just one point shy of a share of the team lead in points while playing off the bench on a minutes limit. He'll likely see an uptick in playing time once he establishes that he's back to full speed.
