Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Identical season
Jackson added 14.6 points, 5.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds across 45 games played with the Pistons during the 2017-18 NBA season.
In what was a injury-plagued season, the only noticeable statistical category difference with Jackson this year was his 45 games played. Otherwise, the 27-year-old produced identical averages and percentages from last season. Signed through the 2019-20 season, Jackson holds a hefty price tag next season, as he is set to make a bit over $17 million.
More News
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Scores 16 points Monday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Game-high 24 points•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Scores team-high 29 points in victory•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Continues hitting his stride in win•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Nearly double-doubles in Thursday's win•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Scores 20 points versus Lakers•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....