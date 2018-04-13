Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Identical season

Jackson added 14.6 points, 5.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds across 45 games played with the Pistons during the 2017-18 NBA season.

In what was a injury-plagued season, the only noticeable statistical category difference with Jackson this year was his 45 games played. Otherwise, the 27-year-old produced identical averages and percentages from last season. Signed through the 2019-20 season, Jackson holds a hefty price tag next season, as he is set to make a bit over $17 million.