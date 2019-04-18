Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Improved effort in loss Wednesday
Jackson tallied 18 points (7-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, and three rebounds in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 120-99 loss to the Bucks.
Jackson put in a better performance Wednesday, finishing with 18 points and eight assists. His minutes were still somewhat limited, much the same way things have panned out over the last few weeks. Jackson has had a reasonable season in both fantasy and reality but is certainly limited when it comes to upside.
