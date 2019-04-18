Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Improved effort in loss Wednesday

Jackson tallied 18 points (7-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, and three rebounds in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 120-99 loss to the Bucks.

Jackson put in a better performance Wednesday, finishing with 18 points and eight assists. His minutes were still somewhat limited, much the same way things have panned out over the last few weeks. Jackson has had a reasonable season in both fantasy and reality but is certainly limited when it comes to upside.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...