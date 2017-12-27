Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Leaves early with ankle injury
Jackson exited Tuesday's win over the Pacers early after injuring his ankle, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
X-rays following the game came back negative, but Jackson is expected to have an MRI tomorrow. The injury occurred during the third quarter after Jackson drove to the hoop and kicked out a pass. He ended his night with eight points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3PT), three rebounds, and 13 assists across 21 minutes. Ish Smith would benefit the most should Jackson ultimately miss time with the injury. Expect an update on his status once more information is made available.
