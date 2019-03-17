Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Likely to play Sunday
Jackson is considered probable for Sunday's game against the Raptors due to right ankle soreness, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Jackson's appearance on the injury report is likely for precautionary reasons. His issue isn't thought to be serious but there's a chance it could limit him slightly against Toronto. If he ends up being held out or seeing fewer minutes look for Ish Smith or Jose Calderon to see some extra action.
More News
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...