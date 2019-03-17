Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Likely to play Sunday

Jackson is considered probable for Sunday's game against the Raptors due to right ankle soreness, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Jackson's appearance on the injury report is likely for precautionary reasons. His issue isn't thought to be serious but there's a chance it could limit him slightly against Toronto. If he ends up being held out or seeing fewer minutes look for Ish Smith or Jose Calderon to see some extra action.

More News
Our Latest Stories