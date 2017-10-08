Pistons' Reggie Jackson: May not play Monday

Jackson (groin) is questionable for Monday's preseason game against the Pacers, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Jackson was able to practice with the team Sunday but may not be ready to return to live action quite yet. If he's forced to sit out Monday, he could potentially return to the court Tuesday against the Raptors, though the Pistons are in no hurry to usher their point guard back into action before he's 100 percent healthy.