Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Muscle tightness forces early exit

Jackson left Wednesday's 102-97 preseason loss to the Wizards with some muscle tightness and didn't return, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Jackson was seen getting stretched out by team trainers on the sidelines and the Pistons likely just took a cautious approach with their veteran guard and held him out. As of now, he's not expected to miss any time, though keep an eye out for another update ahead of Friday's preseason finale against the Cavaliers to make sure he doesn't pop back up on the injury report. Prior to exiting the game, Jackson posted 10 points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists and one rebound across 20 minutes.