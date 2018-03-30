Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Nearly double-doubles in Thursday's win

Jackson provided 13 points (6-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists and two rebounds across 28 minutes during a 103-92 win over the Wizards on Thursday.

Jackson received 28 minutes for the second consecutive game as he nearly picked up a double-double Thursday. His shot continued to suffer however, as he has shot at 43 percent or below from the field in four of his five games since he returned from injury. Jackson hurts owners with field goal percentages, but helps with points and assists.