Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Nearly gets double-double
Jackson finished with a game-high 20 points (7-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, two rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes Saturday in the Pistons' 95-92 loss to the Knicks.
After flopping in his first start Feb. 3 in Memphis in place of the injured Derrick Rose (hip), Jackson has gone off for 20 or more points in three consecutive outings while shooting 47.5 percent from the floor and 45.8 percent from three-point range. The efficiency rates are well above his career marks, so there's some reason to be skeptical of him maintaining this sort of hot scoring run. Even if his percentages hold steady, the potential return of Rose as soon as Monday versus Charlotte could put a cap on Jackson's minutes and usage.
