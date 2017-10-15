Pistons' Reggie Jackson: No restrictions heading into season
Coach Stan Van Gundy said Jackson won't have restrictions to open the season, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Jackson was limited to just 52 games last season due to nagging tendinitis in his left knee and while that's an injury that tends to re-appear, the Pistons aren't expected to put any restrictions on Jackson to open the season. While that's certainly good for his fantasy value, coach Stan Van Gundy said that Jackson and Ish Smith are going to play with both the first and second units, so there could be some sort of timeshare brewing between the two. Langston Galloway was also brought in this offseason, so despite Van Gundy saying Jackson has no restrictions, he could still face some competition from both Smith and Galloway.
More News
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Plays well in Monday's debut•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: May not play Monday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Sitting out Friday's exhibition•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Practices Thursday, uncertain for exhibition Friday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Will not play Wednesday•
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...