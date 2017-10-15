Pistons' Reggie Jackson: No restrictions heading into season

Coach Stan Van Gundy said Jackson won't have restrictions to open the season, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Jackson was limited to just 52 games last season due to nagging tendinitis in his left knee and while that's an injury that tends to re-appear, the Pistons aren't expected to put any restrictions on Jackson to open the season. While that's certainly good for his fantasy value, coach Stan Van Gundy said that Jackson and Ish Smith are going to play with both the first and second units, so there could be some sort of timeshare brewing between the two. Langston Galloway was also brought in this offseason, so despite Van Gundy saying Jackson has no restrictions, he could still face some competition from both Smith and Galloway.