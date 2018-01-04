Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Not expected back until after break

The Pistons aren't expecting to have Jackson (ankle) available until after the All-Star break, Dana Gauruder of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Jackson was diagnosed with a Grade 3 ankle sprain shortly after Christmas and was handed a recovery timetable of 6-to-8 weeks, suggesting that he could return as soon as mid-February. It appears the Pistons aren't counting on Jackson returning until the back end of that timetable, however, giving Ish Smith some added security in the starting role at point guard. Smith scored 18 points in both of his first two starts in place of Jackson, but was limited to six points on 3-of-10 shooting in Wednesday's 111-104 loss to the Heat while deferring more to backcourt mate Avery Bradley (hip/groin), who reentered the starting five following a seven-game absence.