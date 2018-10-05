Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Not in starting five Friday
Jackson (ankle) is not in the starting five Friday against the Spurs, Vincent Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Jackson hasn't officially been ruled out, but rookie Bruce Brown will draw the start. As a result, it's likely best to avoid Jackson in DFS.
More News
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Full participant at practice•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: 'Fully healed' from ankle injury•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Status uncertain for camp•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Identical season•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Scores 16 points Monday•
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.