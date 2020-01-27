Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Not on injury report

Jackson (back) isn't included on the injury report in advance of Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

Jackson sat out Saturday's 121-111 overtime loss to the Nets with a back issue, but his absence from the latest NBA injury report implies that he was likely just held as a precaution in the second half of the Pistons' weekend back-to-back set. Since returning from an extended absence last week, Jackson has turned in two quality outings for Detroit, averaging 18.0 points, 5.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 21.0 minutes between the two contests. His workload will likely be restricted again Monday, though Jackson's minutes should at least land in the 25-to-30 range.