Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Not traveling with team
Jackson (back) did not travel with the Pistons on their two-game road trip, Vincent Ellis of the Free Press reports.
Jackson was already ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Raptors, but the fact that he's not traveling means he'll also sit out Friday's game in Chicago as he continues to nurse a sore back. Expect Tim Frazier and Derrick Rose to handle most of the point guard duties so long as Jackson remains out.
