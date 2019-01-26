Pistons' Reggie Jackson: One dime shy of double-double
Jackson managed 12 points (4-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists, and three rebounds in 35 minutes during Friday's 106-101 loss to the Mavericks.
Jackson struggled from the field but recorded a season high assist total. With Blake Griffin initiating most of the offense, Jackson's dimes have dropped off considerably, with his 4.2 assists per game average being the lowest of his five-year Pistons tenure.
